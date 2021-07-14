James “Mancy” Lewis, 48, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The funeral service for Mancy will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Mancy was born January 29, 1973, in Chicago, IL, the son of James McDowell and Patricia Ann Lewis. He married Anji Sampson on June 21, 2008, in Dubuque.
Mancy was a hard worker and was the best at anything he did.
It is hard to describe a man like Mancy. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing him loved him. Mancy was a loving, kind and loyal man among other great things. What he loved most was family. Family was everything to him and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for them. When his family was taken care of, Mancy was happy.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Anji (Sampson) Lewis, of Dubuque; his four beautiful children, Eric Pryor, Brianna Lewis, Jaylyn Jewell and Kyla Mundschenk; three sisters, Karen Lewis, Joyce Lewis and Kimberly Lewis; one brother, Jarvis Lewis; three grandchildren, E.J. Pryor, Kai Pryor and Isabelle Noonan; father- and mother-in-law, Al and Joan Sampson; brother- and sister-in-law, Tom and Dana Friedel; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Lewis; one daughter, Patricia Lewis; his grandmother, Mary Lewis; brother-in-law, Al Sampson; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family thanks the many doctors and nurses, especially those at Tri-State Dialysis, and Hospice of Dubuque for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mancy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.