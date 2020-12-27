HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Celestine (Cook) Maiers, the youngest child of John and Dora Cook, was welcomed into the heavenly family fold on Dec. 24, 2020. There to greet her were her husband of 67 years, Charles; her parents; and her siblings, Sabin, Delores, Louis, Helen and Francis.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, December 31, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Holy Cross. A celebration of Sally’s life will occur at a later date.
Sally celebrated her 96th birthday on September 4, 2020. She led a rich life, beginning with her early years on the family farm in North Buena Vista, Iowa. At a very young age, she recognized the value of education and excelled as a student. Following graduation from the Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque, she worked briefly at the telephone company before marrying Charlie in 1946 after his return from naval service. Her career as full-time wife and mother of five then began. A multi-tasker by nature, her days were filled with activity.
Sally and Charlie were active members of the community of Holy Cross, where they raised their family. Holy Cross Church and its Catholic school system were important to her. She volunteered in the school and was a member of the Rosary Society and Ladies’ Circle, always fully supporting parish activities and events with her organizing and cooking talents. They became winter Texans for 18 years after Charlie’s retirement. The Dubuque area became their permanent home in 2010 when they moved into The Villages in Asbury. Following Charlie’s death in 2013, Sally transitioned to Bethany Home in Dubuque.
A tireless worker, Sally maintained a spotless household while making sure the needs of her family were met. Whether sewing, quilting, cooking, ironing, gardening, or cleaning, her perfectionism always resulted in her best foot forward. Sally loved to learn; she was smart and informed throughout her life. She held strong views and never hesitated to voice her opinion or express her thoughts.
Family and friends were important in Sally’s life. She and Charlie traveled throughout the country and abroad to spend time with those they cherished. Socializing often involved bowling in her younger years, golfing in her later years, and card playing ... always! Family gatherings to either share a meal prepared by Sally, or celebrate a birthday or holiday, occurred frequently. These events, along with the numerous family vacations in Door County, were orchestrated by Sally. For many years, she was the organizer, “general” and head chef behind these memorable times.
Survivors include five children, John (Sybil), of Atlanta, GA; Jane (Stan) Gassmann, of Dubuque; Peggy Driscoll, of Dubuque; JoAnn (Jay) Hepner, of Cedar Rapids; Lynn (Allen) Jaeger, of Waunakee, WI. Sally will be remembered by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. One sister-in-law, Mary Maiers, of Dyersville, also survives. Although greatly saddened, all are relieved her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease has ended. To her family, she gave much to smile about and for which to be grateful.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents, John and Dora; parents-in-law, John and Rose Maiers; siblings and spouses, Sabin and Lavina Cook, Delores and Dave Wertzberger, Louis and Mabel Cook, Helen and Ralph Hefel, Francis and Marita Cook; in-laws, Rosemary and John Lane, Jim Maiers, Sister Alice Maiers, RSM; two nephews, Dennis Cook and Tom Lane; one niece, Carolyn Oberbroeckling.
Memorial donations may be given to Bethany Home, Hospice of Dubuque or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040. Please include first and last name Celestine Maiers on the outside of the envelope.
Special thanks to the staff of Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care and kindness. Sally and her family are blessed to have known all of you!