ASBURY, Iowa — Michael J. Budde, 77, of Asbury, IA, died January 19, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his wife Linda and daughters, Sarah and Rachel. His last smile in life was hearing his grandchildren say their goodbyes before he passed peacefully away.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 6:45 pm Monday, January 23, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. A prayer service will be held at 6:45 PM.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mike will be 10:30 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Full military honors will be rendered immediately after mass by the American Legion Post #6. Inurnment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Michael was born September 18, 1945, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Norbert William and Dorothy May Budde. He has said on that day, he won the parental lottery. His parents provided him a foundation in family love, loyalty and hard work. On November 16, 1968, he married Linda Miller in St. Mary’s Church, Dubuque, IA, where the rest of us would say, he won the wife lottery. His daughters, Sarah and Rachel, would continue this winning trend with the child, and later, grandchild lottery.
He served his country in the United States Army beginning in 1965 and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist 5 in 1968.
After discharge from the army, Mike returned to school, receiving a B.A. in Sociology and Teaching from Loras College, an M.A. in Sociology from Marquette University, and an M. Ed. in Sociology from South Dakota State University, where he was also a Doctoral Candidate. He embraced education and fell in love with teaching. He had often said he enjoyed teaching so much he would have done it for free. Mike continued to challenge himself, however, and took a shine to entrepreneurship after he was asked to consider starting a business while Dubuque was experiencing record high unemployment rates. He accepted this new challenge and in 1988 formed Advanced Data-Comm, which he owned and operated as CEO for 20 years. After selling the business, he returned to his first love in education at Loras College and held an administrative advisory role for another several years before retiring in 2011. Mike came out of retirement temporarily to serve as Interim CEO at National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in 2017.
Mike was very active in his community including civic involvement as Asbury City Council Member and Asbury Mayor. He served on many boards including Mercy Medical Center, National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, Dubuque Girls’ Club, Iowa Workforce Development Region One, Holy Family Catholic School System, Matter Creative Center and University of Dubuque.
He was loved by many for his wisdom, quick wit and sarcasm. Mike loved his wife Linda, his daughters and grandchildren fiercely and always expressed his pride in his family. Linda was indeed what he called his better half, and provided him the strength and support to allow him to achieve his goals. He loved to joke that he should actually introduce himself as Mr. Linda Budde, he was always so proud of her. He enjoyed woodworking and eating out with his friends. He was an avid fan and frequent attendee of Loras College Women’s and Men’s basketball and Dubuque Fighting Saints’ hockey games.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Budde of Asbury; two daughters, Sarah (Craig) Siegert of Marion, IA and Rachel Stierman of Urbandale, IA; five grandchildren, Brennan, Karis, Jaxson, Griffin, and Charlotte; brother, Norbert W. (Jo Ann) Budde of Evanston, IL; sister, Marilyn (Dennis) Lawler of Springfield, IL; brother-in-law, Randy Miller; sisters-in-law, Deborah (Eric) Reinhardt of Peyton, CO and Kristine (Joe) Miller of Swisher, IA; niece and nephews, Becky (Steve) Gartner of Maple Grove, MN, Christopher Lawler of Springfield, IL, Shawn (Eileen) Budde of Evanston, IL, Erik (Julie) Budde of San Carlos, CA, Jeremy Miller of Green Bay, WI, and Shawn (Christine) Miller of Zwingle, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Dorothy Budde and step-father, George Berg, his father-in-law, Dale H. Miller and mother-in-law, Charlotte L. Gantenbein Miller and step-mother-in-law, Shirley Bennett Miller.
The family also wishes to extend their most sincere thanks and gratitude to all the compassion and comfort provided by Hospice of Dubuque, including all his caregivers, Kris O., Angela and Carla.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Loras College Mike & Linda Budde Teaching Excellence Award or Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mike’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
