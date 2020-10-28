Michael Joseph Kalb, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at the age of 62.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29th, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, with Rev. David Schatz officiating. Mass will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28th, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Masks and social distancing are required during the services.
Mike was born on December 2, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Richard and Bernadine (List) Kalb. He attended Nativity Grade School and Wahlert Catholic High School, graduating in 1976. Following graduation, Mike began his 44-year career in the masonry business. For the last fifteen years, he was a masonry supervisor for J.P. Cullen & Sons, Inc.
On May 24, 1986, Mike was united in marriage to Judy Zahren at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Together, the two enjoyed their warm vacation getaways during the winter months, their Saturday date nights and family barbecues.
Mike was blessed with a variety of skills and talents. He was often called upon, and never refused, various projects to help family and friends. Mike loved to be challenged by difficult jobs and would often say “Don’t be afraid!” He was adored by his extended family, who loved his sense of humor, practical jokes, tall tales and mischievous grin.
Mike is survived by his wife, Judy, of Dubuque; his siblings, Richard (Karl Laird) Kalb, of New York, NY, Sue (Ralph John) Ellwanger, of Dubuque, IA, Mary Jean (Paul) Powers, of Denver, CO, Julie (Mike) White, Jim (Laura Watson) Kalb and Greg (Suzy) Kalb, all of Dubuque, IA; his brother-in-law, Mike (Pam) Zahren, and sister-in-law, Carol (Clifford) Wyatt, both of Dubuque, IA; also surviving are many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and in-laws Bob and Barb Zahren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Michael J. Kalb memorial fund.
Mike’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff on the 3rd floor and the ICU at MercyOne Medical Center as well as the ICU staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals. They would also like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. T.J. King for his continuous help and support during the past several weeks.