Herbert Blaker ‘Blake’ McKahin III, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa peacefully passed away surrounded by family at Finley Hospital in Dubuque on December 20, 2021 around 6:45 pm.
Services will be held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on January 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will be at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Blake was born on October 24, 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa to Herbert Blaker ‘Hub’ McKahin, Jr and Gladys McKahin. He attended United Township High School in East Moline, IL where he was a member of the Bio-Chem Club and President of the Rifle Club. He graduated high school in 1956. Blake started his college career at Iowa State University in 1956 then transferred to Bradley University in 1958. He graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. Before graduating from college, Blake started working at John Deere East Moline in 1960. When he graduated, he transferred to John Deere Dubuque Works and worked in the factory completing time studies. In late 1984, he started working for the competition Case IH. After 40 years of working he retired from Case as a Safety Engineer in 2000. Blake was member of Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) during his entire working career. As a member of SAE, Blake was a part of the team that set the standards for ergonomics in agricultural equipment. He helped design the safety signage for agricultural equipment both in the US and internationally.
Blake married the love of his life Judith ‘Judy or Jude’ Ann (Hantelmann) McKahin on July 5, 1968 at Grandview UMC in Dubuque, Iowa. They enjoyed riding in the dune buggy Blake built. Blake and Jude traveled throughout Europe many times and enjoyed cruises with family and friends in the Caribbean. In 1971, they adopted their first child, Collin. Later adopted Megan in 1977. As a family, they enjoyed boating on the Mississippi and canoeing in the hand-built wood canoe. They loved going to Loon Lake Lodge every summer as well as many fishing and camping trips with friends.
Blake was a 32 degree Mason. He was a past Master of the Metropolitan Lodge. He was a Shriner at Kaaba Temple in Davenport, Iowa. Blake had many hobbies and interests. He loved riding his bike and partook in RAGRAI twice in his younger years. He was an excellent amateur photographer that came in handy with his many adventures traveling. As an engineer, he loved to tinker with things. If you needed a tool to fix something, most likely Blake had it. If you could not fix it, he would do it for you. Blake enjoyed his RC planes as a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. Additionally, Blake was a great patron of the arts which started at young age when he learned to play the trombone. He was a past president of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Board. He supported the Bell Tower and UD Heritage Center.
Blake was survived by his wife, Jude McKahin of Dubuque; his children, Collin (Tania) McKahin of Folsom, CA and Megan McKahin of Dubuque; his granddaughters, Brooke McKahin of Albuquerque, NM, Alyssa McKahin of Folsom, CA, and Kelsey McKahin of Folsom, CA; his cousin, George (Laura) Albertus of St. Louis, MO; his brother and sisters-in-law, Mark (Kathy) Hantelmann and Lorie (Hantelmann) Foley of Dubuque and Mary (Jim) Schneider of League City, TX; his nieces and nephews, Emily (John) Shol, Matthew Hantelmann, Jack Foley, Seamus Foley, and Molly Foley of Dubuque; and his beloved dogs, Mimi and Gigi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hub and Gladys; his in-laws, Eldon Edgar Hantelmann and Betty Jane (Duffin) Hantelmann; his brother-in-law, David Hantelmann; his beloved dogs, Pal, Tessy, Tally, Lilly, Chrissy, Chloe, and Sophie.
In leu of flowers, please send all Memorials to St. Luke’s UMC or Shriners Hospitals.
The family would like to thank the amazing 5th floor medical staff at Unity Point Finley Hospital ward for their remarkable care of Blake. They would like to personally thank Dana, RN and Diane the Palliative RN for their compassionate care and sympathy during Blake’s last hours.