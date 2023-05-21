Adela Elizabeth (Hueneke) Giesemann, age 94, completed her earthly journey on May 18th 2023, with family by her side.
Adela was born on the family farm in LaMotte, IA on August 19th 1928, the daughter of Alfred and Amanda (Reeg) Hueneke. After being friends since childhood, George Giesemann proposed to Adela at the stock car races in Maquoketa (quite romantic, way to go Dad.) Apparently she said Yes and they were united in marriage on October 2, 1951, at St John’s Lutheran Church in St Donatus.
Together they raised their children and farmed in Jackson County. She was a humble, faith filled lady and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church all her life. Being that she was a very talented seamstress, Adela helped create many beautiful blankets for the church and her family. Each grandchild received their own handmade quilt. Losing her mother at 18 months of age, she learned the value of caring for others and how to become a fantastic cook at a very young age.
Adela’s legacy of love and grace lives on through her five children, William & Sherry Giesemann, and their children Jeremy (Kelly) Giesemann, and Emily (David) Van Wyke; James & Karen Giesemann and their children Karissa (Jeff) Kelleher, Josh (Kristi) Giesemann, and Jordan (Megan) Giesemann; John & Mary Giesemann, and their children Andrew (Nickayla) Giesemann, Ryan (Morgan) Giesemann, and Nicholas (Hanna) Giesemann,:Ruth Giesemann & Ray Giesemann. Great grandchildren, Lillian Van Wyke. Alidia Nicholson, Kyrah Pfohl, Knox Giesemann. Logan, Hallie, Ella & Ayden Kelleher. Jamison and Kinzie Giesemann. Mac Giesemann. Greyden, Eldon & Adela Giesemann. Emerson & Jack Giesemann. And two more on the way; & a Sister-in-law, Verrena Dagitz.
She was welcomed into heaven by her husband of 59 years, George; an infant son, Thomas; her parents; a brother, Paul (Joy) Hueneke; a sister Mary (Virgil) Giesemann, Kenneth and Thelma Giesemann, Melvin Dagitz, Ken Stein.
Friends may call from 3:00 to 7:00 Monday, May 22nd at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. Visitation will continue after 9:00 AM Tuesday and a celebration of Adela’s life will be held at 10:30 Tuesday. Burial to follow in church cemetery next to the man she loved. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
The family would like to express gratitude for the care given to our “caretaker” to Dr. Konz and nurse Sherry, Hospice especially Julie, and the staff and Luther Manor. We love you, Mom.
