GALENA, Ill. — John A. Scharpf, 52, of Galena, IL, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, IA.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel Galena, where friends may gather after 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born October 27, 1968, in Galena, the son of Robert and Viola (Hilby) Scharpf.
He graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1986. He earned an associate degree in CAD drafting from NICC, Peosta, IA.
He worked in R & D — CAD Technical Support for Camcar in Rockford, IL, until 2009, and was currently employed at Mi-T-M in Peosta as a fabrication programmer.
John also farmed with his brother, Dan.
He enjoyed turkey and deer hunting, riding his motorcycles and four-wheelers. He loved his International Harvester tractors and was very handy at fixing things.
He is survived by his three siblings, Donna Berlage and Dan Scharpf, both of Galena, Deb (Bob) Manders, of Cedar Rapids, IA; one nephew, Andy Berlage; and three nieces, Katharine, Sarah, and Emily Manders; special friend, Chris Nordhoff; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Ron Berlage.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the Galena EMS, Midwest Medical Center Emergency Room, and the staff at the University of Iowa Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
