DE PERE, Wis. — Nancy Kopp (Buettell) Waller (Mrs. Stephen M.) of Green Bay, WI, died with her children at her side on January 27, 2022 at home.
Nancy was born August 9,1928 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of John Haines Buettell and Geneva (Frohs) Buettell. She was a 1946 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School and attended Rockford College in Rockford, Illinois. In 1949 she married Stephen M. Waller, also of Dubuque. They were lifelong residents of Green Bay and DePere since 1951. Nance, as she loved to be called, embraced a culture of caring for others. Whenever someone was in need of a phone call or a meal or a bit of cheer, she was there. Nance was a member of the Green Bay Service League and Green Bay & DePere Antiquarian Society. Starting in 1949 she became a lifelong member of the PEO Sisterhood, Chapter N. Nancy was a member of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, DePere for over 50 years where she was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the vestry, choir and many other church groups. She became Cub Scout, Girl Scout and PTA leaders. All of these organizations received the benefit of her creative abilities and endless energy in fundraising efforts and leadership roles. Nance will be remembered as a devoted mother and wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her creativity came into play in making family holidays and birthdays ones to remember. She owned her own gift shop and taught classes in creating miniature rooms. Sewing, knitting, reading, paper arts and home decorating also fulfilled her creative spirit. Nance and Steve traveled extensively on European tours and Elderhostel learning trips in the U.S. They spent over 20 years enjoying cottage life in Door County, WI.
Nance is survived by her son, Jeff (Lisa) of Bokeelia, FL, and his three children, Ben (Denise), Matthew (Britt), and Emily; daughter, Lisa (Dennis) Cook of Amherst, WI, and their two children, Abbey (Lish Steiling), and James (Samantha Jones); daughter, Barb (Gerald) Henley of Sobieski, WI; eight great grandchildren; her brothers, Thomas Buettell, James (Joan) Buettell; sister in law, Sharon Buettell and special nieces and nephews.
Nance was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stephen, her siblings, Joan Buettell, Stephen H. Buettell and Jon E. and wife, Nancy Buettell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the PEO Sisterhood, Green Bay DePere Antiquarian Society or St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, DePere, WI.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Brookview Meadows and Unity Hospice for their invaluable service.
A memorial service for Nance will be held at a future date in early Spring to be announced. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care, De Pere, is assisting the family with arrangements.