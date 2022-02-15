MONONA, Iowa — Harvey Levenhagen, 83, of Monona, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, where services will follow. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Monona.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you