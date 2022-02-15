Harvey Levenhagen Telegraph Herald Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONONA, Iowa — Harvey Levenhagen, 83, of Monona, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, where services will follow. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Monona.Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monona-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today