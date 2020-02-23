FARLEY, Iowa — Lorance D. “Larry” Mackey, 91, of Farley, formerly of Eldora, passed away, Friday, February 21, 2020 at River Bend Retirement Community in Cascade.
Friends and relatives of Larry may call from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. Monday, February 24, at the funeral home.
Services for Larry will occur at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will take place in Olin Cemetery in Olin, Iowa.
He was born August 22, 1928, in Olin, son of Howard and Leona (Rohwedder) Mackey. He graduated from Olin Community High School. On April 3, 1948, in Kahoka, MO, he was united in marriage to Vivian Guilford. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2006. Larry was employed at Simon’s Trucking and Lund Manufacturing.
Larry was an avid card and game player. He enjoyed traveling, stock car races and family time. Larry was the kind of guy who never met a stranger. His great-grandchildren called him “Grandpa Mac N Cheese.”
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa. Larry was also a member of the Iowa Feed & Grain Association.
He is survived by four children, Diana (Andy) Dettinger, of Lodi, WI, David (Gil) Mackey, of Palm Springs, CA, Jerry (Marnee) Mackey, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Randy (Keri) Mackey, of Farley; special friend, Nancy Link-Dolphin, of Farley; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Lyle (Lorraine) Mackey, of Mason City, IA; sister-in-law, Barb Mackey, of Marion, IA; and one brother-in-law, Russell (Marlys) Guilford, of Arlington, Heights, IL.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, David L. Mackey, in infancy; one grandson, Gary Morris; one brother, Don Mackey; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Verda Remington; sister and brother-in-law, Delores (Dick) Cullen.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Lorance D. Mackey.
