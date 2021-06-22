Lucille Loretta Conner, 78, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home.
There will be no services.
Lucille was born July 18, 1942, in Carmel, CA, the daughter of John and Ida Belle Aschle Rodrigues.
She was a graduate of Livingston High School in Livingston, CA.
She loved to travel with her airstream club and taking her grandkids with her whenever she had the chance. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and loving on any animal in her path. She was an Annie Oakley with every shot and always helped anyone in need. Vava was loved by many and will be remembered by all.
Survivors include two daughters, Lorraine (Vincent) Di Meglio, of San Pedro, CA, and Brenda Holmes, of Dubuque; two sons, Gene Conner, of Los Altos, CA, and Michael (Laura) Conner, of San Jose, CA; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, plus one arriving in January; and one sister-in-law, Mryna Rodrigues, of Livermore, CA, and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
“Everyday is a good day” — Vava
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Lucille’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.