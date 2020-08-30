Mildred C. Zugenbuehler, 93, of Stonehill Care Center, passed away on August 24, 2020, at Stonehill.
According to her wishes, no public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Mildred was born on January 30, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Nicholas Hemmer and Francis Rettemeier. She married Charles Zugenbuehler, and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Toni (Dick) Heller, of Dubuque, Karen (Bob) Elliott, of Florida, Patty (Bud) Mowitt, of New Hampton, IA, Dave (Julie) Zugenbuehler, of Madison, WI, Marc Zugenbuehler, of Dubuque, and Sue (Ed) Walz, who she thought of as her own. She also is survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Carol (John) Pins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; siblings, Delores Manning, Ruth Schumacher, Anna Mae Fries and Doc Hemmer.
Memorials may be given to the Dubuque Library in memory of Mildred.
Mildred’s family would like to thank Stonehill Care Center, Dr. Salas, Dr. Viner, the staff at Grand River Medical and Hospice of Dubuque for all their care and kindness.