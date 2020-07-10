Shannon M. McDermott, 25, of Farley, Iowa, formerly of Peosta, Iowa, gained his angel wings Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mercy One in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Shannon will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa. An additional visitation will be held 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are suggested. Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, is assisting family with arrangements, and those interested in sending memorials may send them to: Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Shannon McDermott Family at P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Mass of Christian burial for Shannon will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. He will be laid to rest next to his father in St. John’s Cemetery in Placid, Iowa.
Shannon was born November 11, 1994, at 11:11 a.m. in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Joseph J. and Cindy (Nauman) McDermott. He attended Seton Catholic School and was a 2013 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, where he played football, ran track, was nominated for prom court, and won his coveted “Senior Survivor” title. After high school, he pursued a degree in supply chain management and logistics at the University of Northern Iowa and landed a summer internship at Hirschbach Motors in Dubuque. After graduating in 2016, he joined their team full-time and moved back home with his mom.
There were no strangers to Shannon. Whether you knew him for years or for an hour, his infectious and mesmerizing smile made you feel like you were friends forever. Known for having the joke of the day, Shannon had a way of making everyone laugh and always left them feeling better than before. He had a heart full of kindness and would help anyone in need, whether it be a long scenic drive down all the back roads in Dubuque County or blaring music, especially Luke Combs, to clear the mind.
Shannon would give you the shirt off his back, or, in his case, the toothpick out of his mouth, to anyone who needed it. Shannon enjoyed traveling and trying new things, as long as it didn’t veer him away from his chicken strips and mozzarella sticks. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a diehard Green Bay Packers fan. He was known to gift his three Godchildren green and yellow Packer apparel, much to the dismay of his brother-in-law (who only approved of blue and orange).
In his free time, Shannon enjoyed spending time with family and friends. You’d often catch him casting fishing lines with his Godson, pushing his Goddaughter “Birdie” (Cora) on the swings, playing and teaching euchre to all who were willing to learn, tossing a game or two of bags, or priding himself on being the first to finish the Wheel of Fortune phrase.
Shannon was a man of many accomplishments, his latest being the purchase of his first home. He was honored to drive his father’s truck and would give anyone a ride delivered in true, timely Shannon fashion (never going over the speed limit). He was so proud of his work and the relationships he made with his Hirschbach co-workers. He claimed them as family and often treated them to a lunch date on the Dubuque Riverwalk. Although he joked about his Goddaughter Gabriella’s many sporting events, he was often in the stands cheering her on, wearing her team name. Without a doubt, Shannon was the greatest son, brother, Godfather and above all, friend.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa.
Shannon is survived and deeply missed by his loving mother, Cindy McDermott, of Peosta; one and only sister, Amber (Jonathon) Gotto, of Epworth; three Godchildren who were the apple of his eye, Gabriella Rose, Silas Joseph and Cora Jolie; his Maternal Grandparents, Merlin and Pat Nauman, of Sherrill; aunts and uncles, Terry (Cathy) Nauman, of Dubuque, Sandy (Steve) Klein, of Peosta, Tim (Chris) Nauman, of Robins, Gerald (Anita) McDermott, of Dyersville, Kathy (Dennis) Soppe, William McDermott, of Farley, Alphonse “Alan” (Eileen) McDermott, Mark “Burrhead” (Mary) McDermott, Laura Bergfeld, and Marilyn (Bill) Weber, all of Epworth; along with many cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph McDermott, on June 24, 2015; Paternal Grandparents, Calvin “Jim” and Marien I. (Bruggeman) McDermott; two uncles, Edward McDermott and Matthew McDermott.
The family of Shannon would like to thank his friends that were able to think quickly, Key West Ambulance, and the staff at Mercy One in Dubuque.
A Shannon M. McDermott memorial fund has been established.
