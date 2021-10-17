POTOSI, Wis. — Millavieve M. “Millie” Curtis, 89, of Potosi, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, Wis.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the church. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, of Potosi, is assisting the family.

