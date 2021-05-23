Mildred “Millie” E. Ryan, 93, of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, at UPH Finley Hospital.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., with Deacon Jim Luksetich officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery.
Mildred was born on January 7th, 1928, in Richardsville, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Catherine (Meyer) Hermes. She married Leonard Ryan on September 29th, 1947, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek.
She worked at Crescent Ridge in Maquoketa and later, Luther Manor in Dubuque for 31 years.
Millie loved gardening, her yorkies, and taking trips with her family. She traveled to many places including Las Vegas, Branson, Cape Cod, Florida, Wisconsin Dells, Alaska, and Colorado.
She is survived by her children: Jannan (Paul) Anthony, Patrick (Deb) Ryan, Russ (Shelly) Ryan; Grandchildren: Scott Ryan, Sheri (Keith Gloden) Anthony, Brett Ryan, Stephanie (Joe) Hayes, David Hayes, Steve (Stacy) Ryan, Nick (Sarah) Ryan, Rusty Ryan, Michael Ryan, Timothy Ryan; Great-Grandchildren: Jenna, Brianna, Taylor, Cody, Jayden, Jordan, Ashley (Nick) Bradley, Allison, Lucas, Nathan, Addison, Payton, Parker, Kaylee, Axel, Willow, Great Great Grandchildren: Brynn, Ella, and Oliver; Her best friends, Connie (Ronnie) Bries, Christy Arensdorf, Sarah Ludovissy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, in 1995; Son, Ronald, in 2018; Brother, Jerome Hermes; Sister, Rosetta Laughlin; and Great-Grandson, Elliott, in 2006.
Memorials in Millie’s memory may be given to the Dubuque Humane Society, and St. Jude.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Cloos, the Finley ICU staff, Chaplain Claudia, and Tia Dalsing.