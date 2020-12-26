DAVENPORT, Iowa — Karen Elise (Nord) Dunne, 83, passed away in Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
In keeping with Karen’s wishes, a private family burial will take place at a later time. Local arrangements are entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Karen was born October 22, 1937, at Cambridge, Iowa, to Dr. and Mrs. D.H. Nord. She graduated from Huxley Consolidated School, Huxley, Iowa, in 1955. She attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years. She received her B.A. from Clarke College, Dubuque, Iowa. She taught school in Colfax, Iowa and Belle-vue, Iowa. She completely enjoyed her 43 years of teaching. She retired in 2003.
On November 7, 1959, she married Leo D. “Red” Dunne at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Ames, Iowa. To this union five daughters were born: LeAnn Dunne, Colleen Donlin, Patricia (Randy) Fuller, Jacqueline Ogden and Juliette (Brad) Wadle Bartels. She is also survived by five granddaughters; seven grandsons; and one great-granddaughter; four brothers who were her dear friends as well: Don (Donna) Nord, Oskaloosa, Iowa; Mark (Wanda) Nord, Polk City, Iowa; Nels (Rowena) Nord, Huxley, Iowa; Rick (Linda) Nord, Norwalk, Iowa; and one sister-in-law, Rita Gavin, Dyersville, Iowa.
She loved her family dearly, treasured her grandchildren, cherished her friends, was dedicated to her students, and helped animals in need. Karen always had a positive attitude towards life, which contributed to her happiness.
Karen wanted to thank everyone who sent her cards, texts, and letters. She read every one, and they meant a lot to her.
