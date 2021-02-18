IOWA CITY, Iowa — Thomas J. Toner, 81, longtime resident of this area and former 33 year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol died Monday, February 15, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. The services can also be viewed by family and friends through the livestreaming feature on the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com at Tom’s page under obituary. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory to Horizons A Family Service Alliance-Meals on Wheels Program (Iowa City Senior Center @ 28 S. Linn Street, Iowa City, IA 52240) or to the Iowa City Police Department to benefit services provided by the department.
His family includes his three daughters, Lisa Kintzle, Linda Willett and Laurie (Tony) Sikorsky; two stepchildren, Brad (Amy) Roggow and Ann (Doug) Scott; six grandchildren, Ian Kintzle, Cameron Kintzle, Max Kintzle, Kristine Willett, Kara Willett and Emilia Sikorsky; five stepgrandchildren, Matt Roggow, Amanda Roggow, Megann Roggow, Madison Scott and Abigail Scott; a sister, Kathy Gleason.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Lynn Toner; his parents; and brothers, James Toner and Michael Toner.
Tom was born October 20, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of George and Ruth Hornung Toner. He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque and attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, L.I., N.Y.
He married Carole Ann Welter in 1962 in Dubuque. He later married Marsha Lynn Roggow in 1976 in Iowa City.
Tom served as an Iowa State Trooper with the Iowa State Patrol for 33 years from 1966 to 1998. He worked as a private investigator for Third-Party services for 8 years. For the past 10 years, he has worked for Holiday Wrecker & Crane, Inc. In his early years Tom worked in the golf business, was a merchant seaman for Socony and as a branch accountant for Dubuque International Harvester Motor Truck Sales and Service Branch.
Tom was a lifetime member of the Iowa State Troopers Assoc., Iowa State Police Association, Retired State Police Officers Assoc., and a member of the HiPoint Golf course.