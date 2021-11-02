Marina J. Klein, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Rickardsville, died peacefully Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Assisi Village which has been her home since 1999.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marina will be 10:30 am Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville with Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville. The family requests that all persons attending please wear masks at the visitation and mass.
Marina was born June 29, 1929, in Balltown, IA, the daughter of John P. and Anna Leick Sigwarth. On May 3, 1949, she married John T. Klein at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Balltown. He died April 1, 1999.
Marina was a homemaker and waitress. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville. She was an avid reader, loved word search puzzles and a good game of Euchre, and also enjoyed dancing and singing at Melody Mill. Marina was small in stature but extremely large in life.
Survivors include two sons, Rick (Marilyn) Klein of Asbury, and Charles (Debra) Klein of Farmingdale, NY; three daughters, Jane (Roger) Clemen of Holy Cross, IA, Shari (Gary) Jaeger of Dubuque, and Sue (Mike Maier) Klein Lebeck of San Francisco, CA; 13 grandchildren, Kristy (Bryan) Birchard, Kara (friend Nick Kiss) Klein, Curt (Tara) Clemen, Dana (Greg) Goetz, Doug (Erin) Clemen, Jeremy (Sharon) Klein, Jonathan (Pinar) Klein, Alison (Aaron) Gaston, Johanna (John) Roselle, Matt (fiance Katie Gagnon) Jaeger, Stephanie (John) Murphy, Drew (Lauren) Jaeger, Sara Alex Lebeck; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Louis (Jean) Sigwarth of Balltown, IA; and one sister-in-law, Norma Klein of Clinton, NJ.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, John Wayne Klein, three great-grandchildren, and siblings, Rev. Reynold Sigwarth, Armella (Alvin) Banwarth, Dorothy (Arnold) Klein, Werner (Delores) Klein, Alice (Sylvester) Link, Celestine (Eleanor) Sigwarth, and Lucille (Delbert) Link.
The family thanks Assisi Village and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care of Marina.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
