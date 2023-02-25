NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Stella F. (Brimeyer) Hefel, age 93, of North Buena Vista, passed away peacefully at 7:07 a.m., on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with her loving family by her side. To honor Stella’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, IA. There will also be visitation on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in North Buena Vista from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday at Immaculate Conception Church with Rev. Marvin J. Bries officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Stella was born on June 8, 1929, daughter of Fred and Hilda Brimeyer on the family farm where she grew up. She went to school in North Buena Vista where she met her future husband, Matthew. She was a devout Catholic and long time member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Rosary Society. She honored the Blessed Virgin Mary and always had a rosary nearby. She worked so hard on the family farm and helped her family and neighbors whenever she could. As a Master Gardener, she shared her hard work and produce with all who entered into her life. She enjoyed canning, playing Euchre, crochet, quilting, bird watching, baking cookies for the grandchildren, and holding babies. She made quilts for IC Parish as well as a baby quilt for every grandchild. She always had room for one more and you never left their home with an empty stomach. She was a role model for so many with a servant heart and love for all.

