HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Duane E. Knautz, 81, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Edenbrook Care Facility in Platteville, WI surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. John Blewett officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday from 9:00 a.m. — 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Duane was born on September 6, 1941 to Julius H. Jr & Viola M. (Morett) Knautz in Galena, IL. He married Dianne D. Puls on July 18, 1964 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI. Duane was a farmer his whole life, working on the family farm. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, coon hunting, gardening, canning, baking, woodworking, Western TV shows, a good game of euchre, a Green Bay Packers fan, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Duane is survived by 5 children: Debra (Donald) Soderstrom of Rewey, WI, DeeDee (Andy) Smith of Hazel Green, WI, Dennis (Kelly) Knautz, Dan (Renee Brunkow) Knautz both of Darlington, WI & Dana (Brian) Poll of Dubuque, IA; 12 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: Madonna Beyer, Sandy Kracke & Shirley (Arlen) Morris; a brother, Julius Knautz; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dianne (April 30, 2009), a son, David Knautz, 2 brothers-in-law: Bill Beyer & Ron Kracke and 5 siblings: Phyllis Knautz, Ronny Knautz, Mylo “Mike” (Margaret) Knautz, Corrine (Kite) Sertle & LaVern (Rita) Knautz.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Duane E. Knautz Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Duane Knautz Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Edenbrook and to Agrace Hospice for the kindness and loving care given to Duane & his family.
