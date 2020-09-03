Rosanne Tone, 84, of Maquoketa, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home in Maquoketa, after a long illness.
Rosanne was born October 31, 1935, in Dubuque, the daughter of Vilas Agustaf and Phyliss Hansel Seipp. On April 17, 1954, she married Melvin Norland Tone in Dubuque.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1953. She attended Iowa State University in Ames for one year.
She retired from the family business she and Mel created over their 66 years of marriage.
She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque. She was a Sunday School Teacher, and a member of women’s groups and Coyople. Her hobbies included reading, golfing, and ceramics. She had a hole in one on the fifth hole at Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club. She was an accomplished seamstress.
Survivors include her husband, Melvin; two sons, Thomas Norland (Cathy) Tone, of Dallas, and David Vilas (Maxine) Tone, of Maquoketa; three grandchildren, Alexander (Gina) Tone, Kirsten (Darren) Kelley and Laura Tone; and three nieces, Shelley, Amy and Melissa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jan Vilas (Gail) Seipp.
A memorial has been established for First Congregational United Church of Christ or Hospice of Jackson County.
