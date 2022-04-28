Steven J. “Steve” Kuhle, 66, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on April 22, 2022.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. April 29, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Mike Jones officiating and military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Steven was born on December 1, 1955, the son of LaVern and Doris Kuhle of Hazel Green, Wisconsin.
He graduated from Hazel Green High School in 1974, and immediately entered the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Following the Army, Steven had a career as a bartender at the Brass Ring and a machinist at AY McDonald and Adams Company.
Steven was a loving husband and father who enjoyed quality time with his family. He also enjoyed time with friends and was always up for a game of Euchre. The Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks were his favorite teams. In addition to being a huge sports fan, golf was his personal passion and he loved playing with his son Brandon and his brothers.
Steven is survived by his wife, Lee Ann Kuhle, a daughter, Allison Kuhle and a son, Brandon Kuhle, his 8 siblings, Pat Fleege, Rick (Karen) Kuhle, Dan (Claire) Kuhle, Mary Jo (Beaner) Runde, Ron (Carolyn) Kuhle, Kate (Bill) Vickerman, Ken (Jane) Kuhle and Tina Kuhle.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, LaVern and Doris Kuhle, sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Jared Kowalski, sister, Diane O’Shea, brother-in-law Tom Fleege, and 2 nephews, Adam Runde and Alex Kuhle.