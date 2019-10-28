Karen Brokus, 78, of Dubuque, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The funeral service for Mrs. Brokus will follow at 11 a.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, with Rev. Christopher English officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Karen was born July 11, 1941, in Cassville, Wis., the daughter of Alex and Elizabeth Riniker Wiest. On May 8, 1965, she married James F. Brokus in Galena, Ill. He died April 12, 2010. Karen worked as a nurse’s aide at Stonehill Care Center for 20 years. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She enjoyed going to casinos.
Survivors include one son, Mike (Kathy) Brokus, of East Dubuque, Ill.; one daughter, Sandy Tilton, of Dubuque; one stepson, Gary Brokus, of Lansing; one stepdaughter, Brenda Bell, of Martell; four grandchildren, Tanya, Jodi (Adam Block), Joshua and Zach; four step-grandchildren, Robbie, Chris, Jenny and Zach; one brother, Dennis Wiest, of Dubuque; three sisters, Joyce (Bill) Berkley, of Dubuque, Patricia (Chuck) Crimmins, of Dubuque, and Sue Robinson, of Greeley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Elgie, Alex Jr., and John; and four sisters, Ivy Potts, Mary Hoffman, Betty Meyer, and Joan VanDewiel.
The family thanks Hospice of Dubuque and Ennoble, especially Diane and Betty, for their loving care of Karen.
