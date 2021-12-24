Becky Daniels, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Betty J. Geissbuhler-Hughes, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Theresa L. Henkes, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Charles Jamison, Lancaster, Wis. — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, Burns Cemetery, Beetown Township, Wis.
Ellen L. Krapfl, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Leonard G. Manders, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Kenneth C. Roschi, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jean A. Steger, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.