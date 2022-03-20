Jennie Arletta Burns, 90, of Dubuque, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:30 am Saturday, March 26, 2022 at GracePoint Church.
The Celebration of Life for Jennie will be 11:30 am Saturday, March 26, 2022, at GracePoint Church with Director of Ministries Jeffrey Durham officiating.
Jennie was born December 28, 1931, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Gail Boyes Udelhofen. On August 13, 1949, she married Robert Joseph Burns in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2018.
She worked at the service desk at K-Mart in Dubuque for many years.
She was a longtime member of GracePoint Church, formerly Third Presbyterian Church, where she served on the Deacon Board. She was involved with everything from choir to women’s groups and bible studies, including Precepts. She always made herself available to help her church in any way. She enjoyed reading, loved tending her flower gardens, and making Christmas wreaths for others.
Survivors include one daughter, Karen (Doug) Storlie of Dubuque; two sons, Dennis (Myles Slavit) Burns of Miami, FL, and Joseph (Mary) Burns of Dubuque; three grandsons, Matt (Anne) Storlie of Eagan, MN, Greg (Jeanne) Storlie of Lakeville, MN, and Scott Storlie of Apple Valley, MN; four great-grandchildren, Jonah, Kate, Emma, and Nathan Storlie; two sisters-in-law, Mona Udelhofen and Joan Udelhofen, both of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and six siblings, Lila Udelhofen, Vera (Arnie) Vertanen, Eileen (Alfred) Schroeder, Claire (Dorothy) Udelhofen, Glen Udelhofen, Jerry Udelhofen.
A memorial has been established.
The family thanks the staff at Stonehill Memory Care Unit, Stonehill Rehab, and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jennie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.