Robert S. “Rob” Carroll, age 45, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 6:56 p.m., on Monday, November 8, 2021, at his sister’s home surrounded by his family. To celebrate Rob’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. The family encourages everyone to come in casual dress, and sporting your Dallas Cowboys or Iowa Hawkeyes attire will be appreciated. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home, with Sr. Margaret Anne Kramer officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery following cremation.
Rob was born on September 3, 1976, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Michael and Hannelore (Then) Carroll.
Rob attended school at Hempstead High School before going out and joining the work force. He was employed at Ponderosa until they closed and then went to Perkins for several years. He was lastly working at Pro Clean Car Wash in the detail department until he was forced into early retirement due to health issues. In his free time, Rob could often be found riding his BMX bikes around town or rooting for his Dallas Cowboys. He had a great love of animals in general, and everyone knew how much his dogs meant to him. Rob was a man of faith and had a generous soul. He was willing to give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it. He was the definition of a free spirit, going wherever the wind took him and spreading kindness along the way. Rob was greatly loved and will be missed tremendously by all whose lives he touched.
Those left to cherish Rob’s memory include his daughter, Mercedes; his father, Michael “Mike” Carroll, Dubuque, IA; his 8 siblings, Mick (Deb) Carroll, Canon City, CO, Pat (Shawn) Bargenquast, Shelby, IA, Kathy (Pat) McCloy, Maquoketa, IA, Dan (Diane) Carroll, Dubuque, IA, Shawn (Cheri Austin) Carroll, Dubuque, IA, Colleen (Rick) Wells, Dubuque, IA, Aileen (Bryan) Rhodes, Corpus Christi, TX and Irene (Craig) Wallroff, Maquoketa, IA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rob was preceded in death by his mother, Hannelore; a sister, Maureen Carroll; and a niece, Carrie Carroll.
Rob’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the ICU at Finley Hospital and Hospice of Dubuque for the exceptional care they have provided Rob. Also a special thanks to all of our family members and friends for their loving support and for sharing all of their wonderful memories of Rob.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Rob’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Robert Carroll Family.
