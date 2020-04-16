FERRYVILLE, Wis. — James A. Hughes, 76, of Ferryville, Wis., died April 14, 2020.
According to James’ wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.
