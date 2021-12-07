Thomas J. Richard Telegraph Herald guest866 Dec 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas J. Richard, 87, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.A private family service will be held. Burial will take place in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today UPDATE: Police: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Dubuque wreck Police: Dubuque man who reported being robbed while paying for sex now charged Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence Love that Lasts: High school sweethearts together 67 years Biz Buzz: Dubuque monument company begins new chapter at expanded location