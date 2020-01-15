WEST UNION, Iowa — David Hackley, 77, of West Union, Iowa, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at CrossFire Church, West Union, Iowa, with a visitation from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. before services at the church on Thursday. Pastor Less White will be the Officiant.
Inurnment will be at West Union Cemetery, West Union, Iowa, at a later date.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.