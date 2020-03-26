Thomas B. French, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, at Bethany Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date.
Tom was born on May 2, 1933, in Farmville, Virginia, the son of Leslie and Lovelene French. After graduating from Farmville High School, Tom graduated from Virginia Tech and then served as an Intelligence Officer in the Navy. Upon discharge, he earned a Master’s Degree in Forestry and Wildlife Management from Duke University. He married the love of his life, Barbara Ellen Hurst, on July 1, 1961, in Roanoke, Virginia. After their marriage, Tom and Barb decided to take advantage of opportunities that took them to the West Coast for several years before arriving in Dubuque in 1970. Having new jobs and two young children, they decided that Dubuque seemed an ideal place to live, raise a family and put down their roots.
Tom will be remembered as an authentic, gentle, meticulous, practical and highly intelligent husband and father who cared deeply for his family. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation. Tom loved to travel and he and Barb traveled often, visiting numerous countries. Their favorite trip was as passengers on a freighter which took them to many islands throughout the South Pacific.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara; son Vaughan; daughters, Mary (Frank Hiltebrand) and Mel Darbyshire (Amanda Auger).