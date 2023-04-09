FORT MYERS, Fla. — Carla M. Stockel, 71, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Healthpark Medical Center.
A Mass and Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Carla was born on August 11, 1951 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of Burl and Edith Mae (Trickel) Cruse. She was united in marriage to Edward Stockel on July 13, 1974 at United Methodist Church, Benton, Wisconsin.
Recommended for you
Carla held many careers throughout her life. She shares fond memories of operating her local businesses and working within the Benton community. One of her highlights was operating the S.U.N. (Seniors United for Nutrition) program. She did this for a number of years and loved working and helping the people in her community. Stockel’s Bar and the Village Market were two businesses she owned and operated in Benton. She was a member of the Benton VFW Ladies Auxiliary Joseph F McCrea Memorial Post #7896. Carla held a number of local, regional, and a national position with the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was the Post 7896 Ladies Auxiliary President, District 3 President, also State President for the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and served as a National Council Member representing the states of Wisconsin and Iowa. She was dedicated to service within her community, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and family. Carla loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, including taking road trips and traveling with them. Carla was passionate about travel and wanted her children to learn from each adventure.
She felt blessed to have been born and raised in the Benton Community and was thankful to raise her family within the same community. She shined in retirement life in sunny Fort Myers, Florida, for the past 11 years. Many trips were made within Florida. Often spotting a casino just within driving distance. Benton had her heart and Fort Myers had the beautiful weather and activities.
Carla’s mantra was, We may not have had it all together, but together we had it all.
Carla is survived by her husband, Ed Stockel, Fort Myers, FL; a son, Andrew (Ashley Kissinger) Stockel, Wauwatosa, WI; a daughter, Geri Lynn (Mike) Otto, Fort Myers, FL; two grandchildren, Oliver Stockel and Emily Otto; and a sister, Colleen (Donald) Negus, Janesville, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her two brothers, Gerald Cruse and James (Catherine) Cruse.
In lieu of flowers, the Carla M. Stockel Memorial fund has been established. Memorials may be sent directly to Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City at 123 N. Jackson St, Cuba City, WI 53807
The family would like to thank the Lee Memorial Healthcare team and the Hospice staff at Health Park for their wonderful care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.