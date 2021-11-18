Kimberly R. Bothel-Harper, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Grace H. Clemen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Word of Life Church.
Neal W. Gunter, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Robert Lewis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Diane C. Locklear, Santa Monica, Calif. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jean G. Mensen, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Ann R. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Dorothy E. Meyer, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 19, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: Noon Friday at the funeral home.
Jeffrey F. Montgomery Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Bradley Moser, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Margaret L. Murray, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Annetta F. Oeth, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Richard H. Recker, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville, Iowa.
Harry W. Shady, Otter Creek, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the center.
Lynda C. Welter, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Kenneth L. Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.