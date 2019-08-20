Ruth M. Coble, 101, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 18, 2019, at home.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will be at a later date in Compentine Cemetery, Wapello County, Iowa.
Ruth was born on February 26, 1918, in Rosehill, Iowa, the daughter of Ira and Myrtle (Kinkaid) Hollingsworth, she was the 9th of 10 children. She married Walter E. Coble in 1936 and he preceded her in death. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, bird watching and family gatherings.
Ruth is survived by her children, JoAnn (Kenny) Davis, Dick (Margaret) Coble, Dan (Lola) Coble, Sue (Rick) Huseman, and Sheila (Pat) Brehm; her daughters-in-law, Alice Coble and Patty Coble; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; three sons, Larry, Roger and Jerry Coble; grandchildren, Ronnie and Rebecca Davis; and great-granddaughter, Glenda Kirkman.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care.