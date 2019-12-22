HUDSON, Ohio — Joel G. Proskovec, 64, formerly of Dubuque, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Hudson, Ohio, of heart failure.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. He is survived by his loving wife, Stacy (Clewell) Proskovec; daughter, Alexis Proskovec; son, Nick Proskovec; biological brothers, Dave (Pam) Schiel, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jim (Sandi) Klinge, of Asbury/Dubuque, Tom Klinge, of East Dubuque, Ill., Terry Proskovec, of Dubuque, Mike (Sharon) Downing, of Dubuque; biological sister, Sue Lang, of Dubuque; in-laws, Richard and Eleanor Clewell; and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Joel also leaves so many personal and professional friends in Hudson; plus Minneapolis and San Francisco, where he worked previous to Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his adopted parents, George and Eleanor Proskovec, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and his biological parents, Elmer and Elizabeth (Betty) Schiel, of Dubuque.