HARRISBURG, S.D. — Jeffrey Jay Smith, 65, of Harrisburg, S.D., formerly of Dubuque, died of natural causes at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown, S.D.
Service and burial dates and times are yet to be determined. Jeff will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque.
Jeff was born in Dubuque on December 2, 1953, a son to Elizabeth (Hoerner) Smith and William H. Smith. Jeff was born and raised in Dubuque. Growing up, he loved to get into mischief with his cousin Mike, much to his mother’s and Aunt Ann’s dismay. Jeff met Laurel while in school, and somehow he convinced her to marry him. They were blessed with two children who proved to follow in his mischievous footsteps. He provided them with an internal travel bug and an appreciation for the outdoors. Jeff loved hunting everything from pheasant to bear, and traveled the United States and Canada on hunting adventures. Later in life, Jeff met Charlene, and they fell in love. They married in 2007, and celebrated immediately after with a hot-air balloon ride. Together they raised their fur-child, Chloe, whose main goal in life was to provide them with endless kisses and company. It was well known that Jeff loved his mother more than anything in the world. Sorry Grandma Betty, he’s all yours again!
Surviving are his wife, Charlene Smith, of Harrisburg, S.D.; ex-wife, Laurel (Altman) Larson, of Beresford, S.D.; son, Mathieson Smith, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter, Caitlin (Smith) Nagorka, of New Richmond, Wis.; son-in-law, Bryan Nagorka, of New Richmond, Wis.; and two grandsons, Ethan and Kaden Smith, both of Sioux Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth (Hoerner) Smith and William H. Smith.