Joan G. (Trexler) Higley, 90, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Monday at the church, where due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required. Rev. David Schatz will officiate. Mass will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page for those unable to attend. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue.
Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque.
Joan was born May 30, 1930, in Dubuque, the youngest daughter of Walter A. and Pearl (Nagle) Trexler. She attended the former Visitation Academy Catholic girls’ high school and graduated from Clarke College in 1948.
She worked at the Dubuque Carnegie-Stout Public Library, adjacent to the Trexler family home on Bluff St.
Joan married John W. Higley on May 15, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They were married 32 years before John’s death in 1986. After they married, Joan settled into her role as devoted wife, and mother of Mark and Ann. Joan was an active volunteer for a number of non-profit organizations for many years, including the Visiting Nurse Association, Friends of the Mines of Spain, the Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Joan was a faithful member of St. Columbkille Parish for over 66 years.
Joan enjoyed boating, hiking, and traveled throughout the world. She spent many summers visiting the family cabin on the Minnesota Whitefish chain of lakes. She was an avid golf and tennis player, and a longtime member of the Dubuque Golf & Country Club. Joan will be remembered for her artwork, gardening skills, proficiency at contract bridge, and her unconditional support and love of her two grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her two children, Mark, of Dubuque, and Ann (Bob) Wolfe, of Bloomington, MN, and their children, Elizabeth “Lizzy” and Austin.
In addition to her husband, Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Constance “Connie” Schockemoehl and Carol Hagerty; her longtime friend and companion Eugene Gratz; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Columbkille Church and Stonehill Care Center.
The Higley family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and 24-Hour Care Home Health Agency, and to Joan’s long-time personal care aide, Danguole Abierne, for all of their wonderful care and support.