CUBA CITY, Wis. — Bunny Findley, 68, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Per Bunny’s request, there will be no service. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Bunny was born on October 5, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Richard and Joyce Wilmot. She graduated from Marshall High School. Bunny worked in many local businesses and loved serving Cuba City. She continued working until the time of her cancer diagnosis.
Bunny loved spending time with family and friends, and with her best friend, her sister, Lee Hilby. She truly loved spending time with each and every one of her grandchildren. Bunny was well-known for her quick wit, sense of humor and giving everyone a nickname. Bunny greeted everyone with a warm smile and wanted to get to know their stories. She became friends with kids in the community as she watched them grow up. Bunny enjoyed thrifting and was a die-hard sports fan. She loved the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs.
Survivors include three daughters, Jenny (Jesse) Wild-Christensen, Angie (Todd) Adams, and DeAnna “Dee” Markham; three sons, Danny (Myrna) Findley, Christopher (Angie) Markham and Ian (Sarah) Markham; a sister, Lee (Russ) Hilby; a brother, Dennis Wilmot; a special daughter, Kristi Cruse; 25 grandchildren, Jordan, Madison, Kennedy, Cooper and Emma; Ethan, Trevor, Derek and Ian; Ricky, Rylie and Dylan; Austin, Kyle, Trae, Katie, Quintin, Kenzie and Emily; Gabriella and Gavin; Caroline and Clementine; and Brandon and Mason; six great-grandchildren, Noella, Rylie, Clover, Lily, Victor and Adalee; and special nieces and nephews, Caleb, Christina, Samantha, Alix, Tyler and Savanna.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Erin Lynn; a brother, David Wilmot; and a nephew, Andrew Wilmot.
The family wishes to thank Bunny’s special friends, Trudy, Le Dean, Caroline, Jenn and everyone who has sent cards, gifts, flowers, donations and blessings during Bunny’s illness. A special thank you to Agrace Hospice, Thompson’s IGA, and Dr. Klann.
