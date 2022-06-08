Steven T. “Freckles” Schmieder, age 56, of Dubuque, IA., completed his earthly journey on June 5, 2022, at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital in Dubuque. To honor Steve’s life, a private family service is being held at Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Steve was born on September 12, 1965, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Judith D. (Bakey) Schmieder-Smith. He went on to invest his working years with Capital Myers Cox first, and then spent over 27 years with Nordstrom as a financial manager before moving into retirement at the age of 50. Steve was a uniquely special father who deeply loved his daughters and grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed socializing daily with his many bar buddies, detailing his meticulously kept cars and lawn, and listening to the Beatles. Steve enjoyed Euchre foremost, then golf, and summer weekends with friends at Lake Delhi. He graciously hosted family Thanksgiving at his home, which he proudly purchased from his closest aunt and uncle. He had a huge heart and will be missed by all who knew him. Until we meet again, Round Head!
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Steve include his two daughters, JoAnna (Mike) Roloff, Epworth, IA, and Stephanie (Dan) Hosch, Monticello, IA; his four grandchildren, Addyson Mensen, Amelya Roloff, Kalvin Roloff, and Drew Hosch; his sisters, Lynne Kirchhoff (“bad sister”), Dubuque, IA, and Connie (Tom) Clark (“good sister”), Dubuque, IA; his grandmother, Hazel Bakey, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous extended family and many, many, many friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Judith D. Smith; his sister in infancy, Kimberly; and his grandfather, Frank Bakey.
Steve’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Finley Hospital for all of their professional and compassionate care.
