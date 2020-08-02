Peggy J. Shalabi, 75, of Dubuque, died on July 23, 2020.
An outdoor reception in her memory will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at the east pavilion in Marion Park in Prairie du Sac, Wis. Tri-State Cremation Center is assisting the family.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Peggy J. Shalabi, 75, of Dubuque, died on July 23, 2020.
An outdoor reception in her memory will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at the east pavilion in Marion Park in Prairie du Sac, Wis. Tri-State Cremation Center is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.