EARLVILLE, Iowa — Delores “Dot” Ann Diesch, 91, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at home, with family by her side.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Earlville United Parish, with Pastor Jill Mack officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Earlville, Iowa. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. All guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Delores, the daughter of Roy and Wilhemina “Minnie” (Koeneke) Schenke, was born December 16, 1928, on the farm near Colesburg, Iowa. She attended country school and graduated from Colesburg High School.
Delores taught country school in a one room classroom at the Little Red School House outside of Manchester prior to her marriage.
On October 7, 1950, Delores married Harold Diesch at Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Three children were born into this union of marriage.
Delores worked at the Elite Café as a cook and retired from working at Ertl as a line worker. She enjoyed spending time camping, fishing and traveling in her younger years. Delores loved working in her garden, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and never missed a Cubs game.
Delores is survived by her daughters, Mari Jo and Julie Diesch, both of Earlville; her sister, Betty Rind, Middle Amana, Iowa; step-grand daughter, Cindy (Jason) Offerman and family, Dyersville, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Wilhemina Schenke; her husband, Harold; son and daughter-in-law, Francis (Susie) Diesch; step grandson, Travis Bolsinger; step-great-grandson, Austin Gerner; sister and brother-in-law, Ilene (Stanley) Holthaus; brother, Don (Nora) Schenke; brothers-in-law, Lester Rind and James Diesch; sisters-in-law Helen (Jim) Bramley, Mary Stimson and Donna Milroy.
The family would like to thank Regional Medical Home Care and Above and Beyond Hospice for their kind and considerate care they gave to mom.
