Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Lois J. Booth, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:15
a.m. today, United Metho-dist Church, Cuba City.
Theresa D. Brandenburg, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the
funeral home.
John H. Del Degan, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Barrington Lakes Pavillion, 11342 Lakeview Drive.
Charles A. Grau, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 1600 White St.
James P. Hansen, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jeffrey R. Hayes, Kieler, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Oxus Grotto.
Ann V. Helling, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Cathedral of St. Raphael. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the church.
John Paul Jamison, Bee-town, Wis. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Beetown Cemetery.
Kenneth J. Miller, Fayette, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, United Methodist Church, West Union, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union.
Ralph H. Muchow, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ronald C. Rotkowski, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.