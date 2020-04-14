GLEN HAVEN, Wis. — Robert “Bob” J. Mezera, age 83, of Glen Haven, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 29, 1937, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, the son of Matthew and Rose (Morovits) Mezera. Bob graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1955. On August 23, 1958, he was united in marriage to Marcia G. Hedeman at St. John’s Catholic Church, in Prairie du Chien. After their marriage, Bob and Marcia lived and worked for a short time in the Madison area. Bob later worked at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works, in Dubuque, Iowa, for 30 years.
Along with his career at John Deere, Bob was a full-time dairy farmer his entire life. Bob and Marcia first farmed in Bridgeport and later purchased a farm in Glen Haven. After his retirement in 1996, he continued to help his sons on their family farms. Bob was a devoted member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish, in Glen Haven. He was also a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus for 40 years, actively helping with many service projects for Wisconsin Badger Camp and other local charities. He also served as the Council’s Financial Secretary and Grand Knight. Bob loved to play cards, fish, sing karaoke and play golf. He loved gardening and took pride in his beautiful backyard. Bob loved his family very much and enjoyed attending school and sporting activities of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most of all Bob loved holidays and casual gatherings when his home was filled with family.
He is survived by his children, Sue (Tom) Kuenster, Jeff (Julie) Mezera, Scott (Jenny Udelhofen) Mezera, Angie (Jeff) Redman, Krista (Lonnie) Hiley and Nikki (Brad) Nemitz; 31 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lucille Casper, Elaine (Bill) Fischer, Mary (Pete) Neisius and Mark (Mary Jane) Mezera; in-laws, Charlotte Mezera, Karla (Curt) Troester, Robyn (Lori) Hedeman, Steve (Mary) Hedeman, Michael Hedeman; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marcia; parents, Matthew and Rose Mezera; his father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Jacquelyn Hedeman; twin granddaughters, Jill and Jennifer Mezera; great-grandson, Bryce Heckendorf; sister, Joanne Mezera; brothers, Eugene (Geraldine), Richard, Gerald and Paul (Bonnie) Mezera; brother-in-law, Tom Casper; and nephew, Johnathan Hedeman.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish, in Glen Haven, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in Gockel Cemetery, Glen Haven. A Memorial Mass in Bob’s memory followed by a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Bloomington, is entrusted with his care.
