MANCHESTER, Iowa — Robert “Bob” Helmrich, 93, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Family graveside service will take place at Oakland Cemetery with a memorial service at Manchester United Methodist Church at a later date. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, in Manchester, is assisting the family.