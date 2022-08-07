BENTON, Wis. — Leo F. Scanlan, 84, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan and Rev. Msgr. James Uppena officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Fennimore, Wisconsin. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wisconsin where the parish scripture wake service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service.
Leo was born on July 15, 1938 in Fennimore, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Luella (Haas) Scanlan. He married Sandra Cuchna on June 23, 1973 at St. Mary’s Church in Fennimore.
Leo was the head postmaster in Benton for 16 years. He was known as the “Head Swindler” of Swindler’s Ridge Museum in Benton. Leo was involved in many organizations. He was commander of American Legion Post 290, a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, a member of the Hazel Green Lion’s Club and a Boy Scout leader, later becoming caretaker of the scout property. Leo volunteered for Meals on Wheels and helped others whenever needed.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Scanlan of Benton; three children, John (Angel) Scanlan and Susan (Kevin) Ward, both of Benton, and Mary (Scott) Nacey, Menomonie, WI; a sister-in-law, Sandra Scanlan; and seven grandchildren, Renee Scanlan, Joseph Scanlan, Austen Simmons, Kaleb Ward, Elizabeth Ward, Tyler Nacey, and Abigail Nacey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rose Mary Scanlan; and three brothers, Paul (Patricia) Scanlan, Bernard Scanlan, and Leonard Scanlan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo’s name to the Benton VFW or to a charity of your choosing.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Epione Pavilion for their care of Leo. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com
