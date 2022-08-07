BENTON, Wis. — Leo F. Scanlan, 84, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan and Rev. Msgr. James Uppena officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Fennimore, Wisconsin. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wisconsin where the parish scripture wake service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service.

Leo was born on July 15, 1938 in Fennimore, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Luella (Haas) Scanlan. He married Sandra Cuchna on June 23, 1973 at St. Mary’s Church in Fennimore.

