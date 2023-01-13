WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Rodney Alan “Rod” Elgin, 52, of Worthington, Iowa passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home in rural Worthington, Iowa, surrounded by his family. Rodney put up a strong four years fight with stage four cancer.
Visitation for Rodney will be held from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, IA., where the Worthington Fire Department and the surrounding Fire Departments will meet in a body at 4:30 p.m. A Celebration of life for Rodney will be announced at a later date.
Rodney was born on March 23, 1970 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Jerry and Andrea (Bildstein) Elgin. On August 26, 1995 he was united in marriage to Cathy Tousley at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa.
Rodney had a great love for nature and being outdoors, hunting pheasants, deer and coon with his daughters and friends. He enjoyed his yearly getaway ice fishing trip with his friends, riding the side by side with his wife, and snowmobiling in the mountains. He was proud of his garden and canning his vegetables. Rodney served as a captain on the Worthington Fire Department for over 20 years, and was currently president of the Worthington Sportsman Club and a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, IA.
Recommended for you
He is survived by his wife, Cathy (Tousley) Elgin of Worthington; two daughters, Kendra Elgin (Luke Zortman) of Council Bluffs, Kaylee Elgin (Logan Marsden) of Manchester; his mother and step-father, Andrea and William “Bill” Klaren of Worthington; his sisters, Rhonda (Alan) Becker of Earlville, Rebecca (Loras) Stelken of Hopkinton; his brothers, Richard (Erin) Klaren of Davis Junction, IL, Russell (Toni) Klaren of Blue Grass, Robert (Michelle) Klaren of Peosta; as well as many nieces and nephews and also a great niece and nephew, and his mother-in-law, Carol Tousley and Tom Schiltz of Oelwein; a brother-in-law, Alan and Tracy Tousley of Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Elgin; his grandparents, Peter and Florrine Elgin, Virginette Link, Andrew Bildstein, and his step-grandfather, Herbert Link and father-in-law, Fredrick Tousley.
The entire family of Rodney and RTG himself would like to thank Medical Associates Oncology, Dr. Engelmann, and the entire staff and chemotherapy nurses, Dr. Roewes office and staff and Hospice of Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.