WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Rodney Alan “Rod” Elgin, 52, of Worthington, Iowa passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home in rural Worthington, Iowa, surrounded by his family. Rodney put up a strong four years fight with stage four cancer.

Visitation for Rodney will be held from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, IA., where the Worthington Fire Department and the surrounding Fire Departments will meet in a body at 4:30 p.m. A Celebration of life for Rodney will be announced at a later date.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.