Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Mary A. Baker, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington.
Steve Goltz, Monona, Iowa — Services: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, Monona Cemetery.
Harold Hilliard, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Grandview United Methodist Church, Dubuque.
James R. Kozelka, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
Irwin M. McDermott, Epworth, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa.
Larry E. Moore, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Lawrence Neuman, Independence, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Trinity Bible Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Rev. Andrew G. Oppedahl Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Rosemary A. Reinhardt, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Helen E. Ruroden, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.
Elsie E. Virtue, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.