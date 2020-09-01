Jerry K. Fjelseth, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa, died August 31, 2020.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Condolences can be sent at www.hskfhcares.com.
