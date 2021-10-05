Sister Catherina Walsh, BVM, 90, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1170 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, Iowa, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Private funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Catherina was an elementary teacher in Chicago and Rapid City, S.D.; and a junior high teacher in Rock Island, Ill., and Casper, Wyo. She ministered as principal in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and vice-principal in Rock Island, Ill.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Arthur and Rita (Ryan) Walsh. She entered the BVM congregation Sept 8, 1950, from Nativity Parish, Dubuque, Iowa. She professed first vows on March 19, 1953, and final vows on July 16, 1958.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother James Walsh, sisters Ellen (Bob) Schlueter, Mary Anne (Werner) Pufahl, and Katherine “Kathy” Walsh. She is survived by a brother Michael (Mary Alice) Walsh, Dubuque, Iowa; a sister-in-law Geraldine “Geri” Walsh, Dubuque, Iowa; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 71 years.