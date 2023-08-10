Eunice M. Bastian, 82, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 am until 10:00 am on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Eunice will be 10:30 am Saturday, August 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West with Rev. Monsignor Thomas E. Toale as the Celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Eunice was born March 2, 1941, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Clarence and Anita (McDonald) Wolbers. On July 15, 1961 she was united in marriage to Leroy J. Bastian at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She spent most of her working career as a convenience store manager. Eunice was a great mother of three children. Eunice was an avid sports fan and loved to attend her children and grandchildren’s events, she was their biggest fan, she was also a Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Vikings fan. Eunice enjoyed time with family, especially the Wolbers’ family reunion. She could also give anyone a lesson in euchre and wouldn’t shy away from a poker game.
Survivors include her husband, Leroy of Dubuque; two children, Pam (Charlie) Klein of Dubuque and Ryan (Tracy) Bastian of Hiawatha, IA; son-in-law, Doug Fritsch of Asbury; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Cody) Hannan, Bridget (John) Doyle, Jesup (fiance, Jackie) Fritsch, Bryer Fritsch, Layton (Alli) Fritsch, Bailyn (Ed) Booto, Brylee Bastian, Bryson Bastian, and Brielle Bastian; eight great-grandchildren; ten surviving siblings, Mary Ann (Dick) Hefel, Larry (Katie) Wolbers, Robert (Margot) Wolbers, Carol (Keith) Hilkin, Mark Wolbers, Gwen (Kenny) Loes, Jolene (Dick) Bybee, John (Monica) Wolbers, Brian (Sharon) Wolbers, and Martha (Paul) Gartner; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Veronica; brother-in-law, Jerry (Connie) Bastian; and her best friend, Jeanne (Jerry) Fudge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dianne Fritsch; two brothers, Sam and Neil Wolbers; mother-in-law, Catherine Bastian; sister-in-law, Joanna; and brother and sister-in-law, Don (Joyce) Bastian.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Oak Park Place and Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Eunice’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
