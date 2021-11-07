PEOSTA, Iowa — Lloyd R. Harrington, 84, of Peosta, Iowa passed away on November 2, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Epworth United Methodist Church 102 E Main Street in Epworth, Iowa where services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family. Online condolence may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Lloyd was born on January 21, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, IA the son of Ray and Edna (Ledvina) Harrington. He married Beverly Carlson on March 21, 1958, in Charlotte, IA, they later divorced.
He worked for the Iowa Oil Company retiring in 2002. He was a member of Epworth Methodist Church and was involved with delivering meals for the Epworth Meal Program.
Lloyd enjoyed going to Blue Grass festivals, NASCAR Racing and trains; but mostly he enjoyed time with his family.
He is survived by his children Jacqueline (friend Greg Chapman) Harrington, Darwin (Roberta) Harrington and Eric (Jenny) Harrington; his grandchildren Tiffany Block, April Bergfeld, Patrick Harrington, Jessica Harrington, Bryce Harrington and Trevor Harrington along with 10 great grandchildren and his special friend Lynn Blosch.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Bland and Dr. Whalen for all their wonderful care they gave to Lloyd.